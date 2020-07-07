501 Dublin Drive

Come view this cozy move-in ready home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout much of this charming home with large fenced backyard and corner lot. This home includes all appliances including washer and dryer as well as refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
