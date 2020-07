4420 Greenfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

THIS FABULOUS, CLEAN & METICULOUS 5 BR 3 BATH 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IS LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF GREENFIELDS IN RICHARDSON. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FORMAL LIVING, FORMAL DINING, HUGE MASTER SUITE + 3 BEDROOMS (BEDROOM FACING THE STREET CAN BE ALSO USED AS A STUDY) AND 2 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, BREAKFAST AREA & FAMILY ROOM FORM ONE OPEN LARGE SPACE: PERFECT TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY & FRIENDS. THE FIFTH BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH CAN ALSO BE USED AS MEDIA OR GAME ROOM. LARGE AIR CONDITIONED SUNROOM IS AN IDEAL PLACE FOR RETREAT AND TO ENJOY BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD. EXEMPLARY PLANO ISD. NICELY LOCATED: CLOSE TO TX-190, HWY-75, BRECKINRIDGE PARK, SHOPS & FINE DINING.