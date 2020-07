Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a rare 4 Bed, 3 Full Bath with a flexible floorplan for this area. Great location that’s convenient to Downtown Dallas, Telecom Corridor, Eisemann Center and the new CityLine Shopping, Dining, Entertainment district. Close to 75, 190, and DART stations. This house was completely remodeled in 2018 and comes with all the appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Washer andDryer.