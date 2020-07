Amenities

This cozy 3 bedroom house is conveniently located in the heart of city and easy access to highway, park, shopping and school. It is idea location to raise family! The hardwood floor was installed through out the family room and the hallway! The bathroom sinks are 1 year new. This house is a must see.