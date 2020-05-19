430 Vernet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great updated home in Richardson ISD in great location west of Hwy. 75! Open floorplan with the kitchen open with a breakfast bar to the living & dining areas. The kitchen features white cabinetry, granite & stainless appliances. Separate master suite with private bath with vanity with dual sinks, a shower with decorative tile and a walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the home and share a renovated bath. Hardwood floors, gray & white paint, replaced doors & trim & 2-inch blinds. Two car garage & yard with replaced wood fencing.