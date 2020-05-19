430 Vernet Street

Amenities
Great updated home in Richardson ISD in great location west of Hwy. 75! Open floorplan with the kitchen open with a breakfast bar to the living & dining areas. The kitchen features white cabinetry, granite & stainless appliances. Separate master suite with private bath with vanity with dual sinks, a shower with decorative tile and a walk in closet. Guest bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the home and share a renovated bath. Hardwood floors, gray & white paint, replaced doors & trim & 2-inch blinds. Two car garage & yard with replaced wood fencing.