428 Bedford Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

428 Bedford Drive

428 Bedford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

428 Bedford Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Completely remodeled, STUNNING home available for rent in Richardson! This homes has 2 MASTER SUITES!! 4 bedrooms in total, 3 and half baths and a game room. Bathrooms include frames-less custom showers and new cabinetry. Whether you cook or not, this kitchen will certainly inspire you, updated with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently installed Roof, Air Conditioning unit, Hardwood floors, Carpet, High-efficiency Windows, the list goes on. Close to shopping district, George Bush and Central Expressway. A must see in a Great School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Bedford Drive have any available units?
428 Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Bedford Drive have?
Some of 428 Bedford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
428 Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 428 Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 428 Bedford Drive offer parking?
No, 428 Bedford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 428 Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Bedford Drive have a pool?
No, 428 Bedford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 428 Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 428 Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 Bedford Drive has units with dishwashers.

