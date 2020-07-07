428 Bedford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Completely remodeled, STUNNING home available for rent in Richardson! This homes has 2 MASTER SUITES!! 4 bedrooms in total, 3 and half baths and a game room. Bathrooms include frames-less custom showers and new cabinetry. Whether you cook or not, this kitchen will certainly inspire you, updated with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently installed Roof, Air Conditioning unit, Hardwood floors, Carpet, High-efficiency Windows, the list goes on. Close to shopping district, George Bush and Central Expressway. A must see in a Great School District!