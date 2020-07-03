All apartments in Richardson
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:25 AM

4142 Kyndra Circle

Location

4142 Kyndra Circle, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous townhome is move-in ready with washer and dryer included. Incredible location is just across from the community pool access, walking distance to Starbucks and other great restaurants. Easy access to Renner Road and 544 for commuting as well as nearby Breckinridge park. Featuring two large bedroom suites, each with private bath and an additional loft area upstairs, this floorplan is the ideal place to call home. Kitchen includes breakfast area and great workspace with U-shaped layout and opens directly to the living room. Half bath located downstairs for ease of use and the utility room is upstairs, so no running laundry up and down. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Kyndra Circle have any available units?
4142 Kyndra Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Kyndra Circle have?
Some of 4142 Kyndra Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Kyndra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Kyndra Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Kyndra Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Kyndra Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4142 Kyndra Circle offer parking?
No, 4142 Kyndra Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4142 Kyndra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4142 Kyndra Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Kyndra Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4142 Kyndra Circle has a pool.
Does 4142 Kyndra Circle have accessible units?
No, 4142 Kyndra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Kyndra Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4142 Kyndra Circle has units with dishwashers.

