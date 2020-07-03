4142 Kyndra Circle

Amenities

This gorgeous townhome is move-in ready with washer and dryer included. Incredible location is just across from the community pool access, walking distance to Starbucks and other great restaurants. Easy access to Renner Road and 544 for commuting as well as nearby Breckinridge park. Featuring two large bedroom suites, each with private bath and an additional loft area upstairs, this floorplan is the ideal place to call home. Kitchen includes breakfast area and great workspace with U-shaped layout and opens directly to the living room. Half bath located downstairs for ease of use and the utility room is upstairs, so no running laundry up and down. This one will not last long!