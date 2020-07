Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus a 2 car garage townhome is Move-In Ready! Inviting Living Room is open to the cheery Kitchen & breakfast nook with ample cabinets and counterspace, range with radiant cooktop, microwave and fridge. Upstairs is the spacious Master with tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. The other bedroom is roomy with 2 closets and its own bath. The loft area is versatile. Utility room is also upstairs. Has a community pool - this property will not last long!