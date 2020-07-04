4128 Elk Springs Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home in a well-established community and prestigious PISD. Walking distance to Stinson – one of the best elementary school in PISD. Beautiful hardwood floor in family, formal dining and living area. Garage has extra space for storage. Over-sized backyard is good for your kids to play. Close to I-75, I-190, Breckenridge park, Firewheel Golf park and many shopping centers. Convenient and short commute to many corporations in Richardson, Plano and Dallas. Move in Ready. (The Range will be replaced before new tenants move in.)