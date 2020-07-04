All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4128 Elk Springs Trail

4128 Elk Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Elk Springs Trail, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous home in a well-established community and prestigious PISD. Walking distance to Stinson – one of the best elementary school in PISD. Beautiful hardwood floor in family, formal dining and living area. Garage has extra space for storage. Over-sized backyard is good for your kids to play. Close to I-75, I-190, Breckenridge park, Firewheel Golf park and many shopping centers. Convenient and short commute to many corporations in Richardson, Plano and Dallas. Move in Ready. (The Range will be replaced before new tenants move in.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have any available units?
4128 Elk Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have?
Some of 4128 Elk Springs Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Elk Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Elk Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Elk Springs Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Elk Springs Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Elk Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Elk Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 4128 Elk Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 4128 Elk Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Elk Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Elk Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.

