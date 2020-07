Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled in 2017. Master suite with walk-in closet. Raised patio wraps around back of house. Open floor plan. Large tree in front provides plenty of shading to house. NO GARAGE CONVERSION. Separate laundry room. Updates in 2017 included electrical, plumbing and foam insulation (for low utility bills). Easy access to Highway 75 and UTD. Ready for immediate move in. See media section for tenant selection criteria. Pets OK w addl deposit.