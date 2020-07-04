All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1

411 Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Buckingham Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Details: 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath 1339 Sq, Ft. Our largest apartment home, the three-bedroom, two-bath offers a generous 1339 square feet of living space with thoughtfully designed accents that make the living easy. The master bedroom is separated from the rest, comes with a built-in desk and ceiling fan, large master bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. On the other side which can be closed off through French doors, you will find the secondary and third bedroom, both spacious with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Their shared bath offers two convenient linen closets, ceramic tile surround and a separate entrance from the living area for guests. The kitchen is long and offers many cabinets and counter top spaces for your prepping and cooking enjoyments. Next to the kitchen is a large walk-in utility room with full-size washer/dryer connections and shelving for extra storage. You will also find plenty of natural light through our big windows in the kitchen and living room which both have access to the beautiful oversized patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have any available units?
411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have?
Some of 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 pet-friendly?
No, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 offer parking?
Yes, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 offers parking.
Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have a pool?
No, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have accessible units?
No, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District