411 Buckingham Rd Unit: C1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage

Details: 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath 1339 Sq, Ft. Our largest apartment home, the three-bedroom, two-bath offers a generous 1339 square feet of living space with thoughtfully designed accents that make the living easy. The master bedroom is separated from the rest, comes with a built-in desk and ceiling fan, large master bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. On the other side which can be closed off through French doors, you will find the secondary and third bedroom, both spacious with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Their shared bath offers two convenient linen closets, ceramic tile surround and a separate entrance from the living area for guests. The kitchen is long and offers many cabinets and counter top spaces for your prepping and cooking enjoyments. Next to the kitchen is a large walk-in utility room with full-size washer/dryer connections and shelving for extra storage. You will also find plenty of natural light through our big windows in the kitchen and living room which both have access to the beautiful oversized patio.