4036 Kyndra Circle

Amenities
Totally updated townhome has laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel double sinks, stainless steel appliances. including a refrigerator Neutral paint throughout including the garage. Updated ceiling fan and light fixtures in the master bedroom and en-suite, updated mirrors, vanity has soft close drawers,1 large walk-in closet and 1 medium-size closet for extra items. This home has ample storage, washer and dryer. Lots of nice extras! Super clean. Move-in ready. Coveted end unit in the much sought after Richardson location. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements, schools, MLS information and data.