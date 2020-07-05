All apartments in Richardson
4036 Kyndra Circle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:20 AM

4036 Kyndra Circle

4036 Kyndra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Kyndra Circle, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally updated townhome has laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel double sinks, stainless steel appliances. including a refrigerator Neutral paint throughout including the garage. Updated ceiling fan and light fixtures in the master bedroom and en-suite, updated mirrors, vanity has soft close drawers,1 large walk-in closet and 1 medium-size closet for extra items. This home has ample storage, washer and dryer. Lots of nice extras! Super clean. Move-in ready. Coveted end unit in the much sought after Richardson location. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements, schools, MLS information and data.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Kyndra Circle have any available units?
4036 Kyndra Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Kyndra Circle have?
Some of 4036 Kyndra Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Kyndra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Kyndra Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Kyndra Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Kyndra Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4036 Kyndra Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Kyndra Circle offers parking.
Does 4036 Kyndra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4036 Kyndra Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Kyndra Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4036 Kyndra Circle has a pool.
Does 4036 Kyndra Circle have accessible units?
No, 4036 Kyndra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Kyndra Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 Kyndra Circle has units with dishwashers.

