4036 Kyndra Circle

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally updated townhome has laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel double sinks, stainless steel appliances. including a refrigerator Neutral paint throughout including the garage. Updated ceiling fan and light fixtures in the master bedroom and en-suite, updated mirrors, vanity has soft close drawers,1 large walk-in closet and 1 medium-size closet for extra items. This home has ample storage, washer and dryer. Lots of nice extras! Super clean. Move-in ready. Coveted end unit in the much sought after Richardson location. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all measurements, schools, MLS information and data.