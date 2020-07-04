All apartments in Richardson
3934 Clear Creek Court.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

3934 Clear Creek Court

3934 Clear Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Clear Creek Court, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Toll Brothers home in the lovely Bridgewater Crossings. Home sits on a great lot with Greenbelt views out the front and side. Wooden floors. Two bedrooms including master bedroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite counters, gas cooktop. High ceiling in the living room, bright and airy. Master bath with huge closets, ceramic tiles, granites, standing shower. Media Room. A real MUST SEE!
Home is available for lease immediately (vacant). Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com under vacancies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3934 Clear Creek Court have any available units?
3934 Clear Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 Clear Creek Court have?
Some of 3934 Clear Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 Clear Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Clear Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Clear Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3934 Clear Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 3934 Clear Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3934 Clear Creek Court offers parking.
Does 3934 Clear Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Clear Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Clear Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3934 Clear Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Clear Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3934 Clear Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Clear Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 Clear Creek Court has units with dishwashers.

