3934 Clear Creek Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautiful Toll Brothers home in the lovely Bridgewater Crossings. Home sits on a great lot with Greenbelt views out the front and side. Wooden floors. Two bedrooms including master bedroom downstairs. Spacious kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, granite counters, gas cooktop. High ceiling in the living room, bright and airy. Master bath with huge closets, ceramic tiles, granites, standing shower. Media Room. A real MUST SEE!

Home is available for lease immediately (vacant). Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com under vacancies.