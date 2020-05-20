All apartments in Richardson
3603 Tanner Lane

3603 Tanner Lane
Location

3603 Tanner Lane, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, updated home in Plano ISD, just minutes from George Bush Turnpike and Hwy 75! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, a tankless water heater, and a well updated master bath. Plus, a huge game room upstairs, covered patio, well-maintained yard, and a three car garage. Large trees, lakes and jogging trails, as well as a park and community pool for the whole family. This lovely home will be ready by June 1st! HOA fee included in rent. Home is ready for showings July 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Tanner Lane have any available units?
3603 Tanner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Tanner Lane have?
Some of 3603 Tanner Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Tanner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Tanner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Tanner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Tanner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3603 Tanner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Tanner Lane offers parking.
Does 3603 Tanner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Tanner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Tanner Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3603 Tanner Lane has a pool.
Does 3603 Tanner Lane have accessible units?
No, 3603 Tanner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Tanner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Tanner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

