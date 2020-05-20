3603 Tanner Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous, updated home in Plano ISD, just minutes from George Bush Turnpike and Hwy 75! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, a tankless water heater, and a well updated master bath. Plus, a huge game room upstairs, covered patio, well-maintained yard, and a three car garage. Large trees, lakes and jogging trails, as well as a park and community pool for the whole family. This lovely home will be ready by June 1st! HOA fee included in rent. Home is ready for showings July 3rd.