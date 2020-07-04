329 Pittman Street

Amenities
CHARMING HARDWOOD floor THROUGHOUT 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH DUPLEX INCLUDING ELECTRIC cooking Range, REFRIGERATOR, CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, , AND COVERED FRONT PORCH. Landlord is not responsible for repairing all appliances. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant&Tenant's agent verify all info. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system.