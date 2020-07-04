All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

329 Pittman Street

329 Pittman Street · No Longer Available
Location

329 Pittman Street, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING HARDWOOD floor THROUGHOUT 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH DUPLEX INCLUDING ELECTRIC cooking Range, REFRIGERATOR, CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, , AND COVERED FRONT PORCH. Landlord is not responsible for repairing all appliances. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant&Tenant's agent verify all info. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Pittman Street have any available units?
329 Pittman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Pittman Street have?
Some of 329 Pittman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Pittman Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Pittman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Pittman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Pittman Street is pet friendly.
Does 329 Pittman Street offer parking?
Yes, 329 Pittman Street offers parking.
Does 329 Pittman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Pittman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Pittman Street have a pool?
No, 329 Pittman Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Pittman Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Pittman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Pittman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Pittman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

