3216 Tearose Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous two story house which is located in a quiet and nice community in Richardson with Plano ISD. Beautiful high ceiling in the family room brings a lot of day lighting, and spacious kitchen area is well connected with family room. Large size of Master bedroom suite connected to a room which is great for a study or a baby room.

Upstairs has three bedrooms, game room and media room. Oversize garage has more space to storage. Great value , must see! Include washer, dryer, refrigerator.