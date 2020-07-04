3216 Tearose Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous two story house which is located in a quiet and nice community in Richardson with Plano ISD. Beautiful high ceiling in the family room brings a lot of day lighting, and spacious kitchen area is well connected with family room. Large size of Master bedroom suite connected to a room which is great for a study or a baby room.
Upstairs has three bedrooms, game room and media room. Oversize garage has more space to storage. Great value , must see! Include washer, dryer, refrigerator.