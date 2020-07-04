All apartments in Richardson
3216 Tearose Drive
3216 Tearose Drive

3216 Tearose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Tearose Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous two story house which is located in a quiet and nice community in Richardson with Plano ISD. Beautiful high ceiling in the family room brings a lot of day lighting, and spacious kitchen area is well connected with family room. Large size of Master bedroom suite connected to a room which is great for a study or a baby room.
Upstairs has three bedrooms, game room and media room. Oversize garage has more space to storage. Great value , must see! Include washer, dryer, refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Tearose Drive have any available units?
3216 Tearose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Tearose Drive have?
Some of 3216 Tearose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Tearose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Tearose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Tearose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Tearose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3216 Tearose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Tearose Drive offers parking.
Does 3216 Tearose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 Tearose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Tearose Drive have a pool?
No, 3216 Tearose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Tearose Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216 Tearose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Tearose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Tearose Drive has units with dishwashers.

