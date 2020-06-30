All apartments in Richardson
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

3210 Foxboro Drive

3210 Foxboro Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Foxboro Dr, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent! Duplex creek lot, near Dart, easy access to Central 75 Expwy George Bush Turnpike and close to State Farm, UTD. 1663 sqft. 3.2.2 car garage. Fresh paint, granite counters, SS appliances. Fireplace, oversized living and master w walkin closet, newly remodeled bathrooms, new ceramic tile throughout, blinds, sprinkler system, new fenced yard Creek lot. No pet, No smoking, No sublease, No roommates, No section 8 allowed. Minm_12 months lease. $1850 security deposit plus $1850 one month rent are due when signing lease. Appl fee $50 per adult age 18 or older. Annual income $67,000. Credit score 700 or higher. Criminal background,rental and job history must pass. Awesome Plano ISD.Owner is TX licensed agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Foxboro Drive have any available units?
3210 Foxboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Foxboro Drive have?
Some of 3210 Foxboro Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Foxboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Foxboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Foxboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Foxboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3210 Foxboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Foxboro Drive offers parking.
Does 3210 Foxboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Foxboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Foxboro Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 Foxboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Foxboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 Foxboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Foxboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Foxboro Drive has units with dishwashers.

