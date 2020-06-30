3210 Foxboro Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For Rent! Duplex creek lot, near Dart, easy access to Central 75 Expwy George Bush Turnpike and close to State Farm, UTD. 1663 sqft. 3.2.2 car garage. Fresh paint, granite counters, SS appliances. Fireplace, oversized living and master w walkin closet, newly remodeled bathrooms, new ceramic tile throughout, blinds, sprinkler system, new fenced yard Creek lot. No pet, No smoking, No sublease, No roommates, No section 8 allowed. Minm_12 months lease. $1850 security deposit plus $1850 one month rent are due when signing lease. Appl fee $50 per adult age 18 or older. Annual income $67,000. Credit score 700 or higher. Criminal background,rental and job history must pass. Awesome Plano ISD.Owner is TX licensed agent.