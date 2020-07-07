All apartments in Richardson
Location

319 Oxford Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Richardson - Property Id: 19707

Beautiful property in walking distance from Richardson High School and Cottonwood Park. Recently remodeled with fresh paint throughout and beautiful landscaping. Great backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. 4 bed, 2 full bath.

New solar panels, installed in 2020, practically eliminates tenant's electricity bill each month!

This will not last long. Call Andrew, the owner, at 616.835.1170 for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19707
Property Id 19707

(RLNE5913257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Oxford Drive have any available units?
319 Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Oxford Drive have?
Some of 319 Oxford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Oxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 319 Oxford Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Oxford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Oxford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 319 Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Oxford Drive has units with dishwashers.

