319 Oxford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Richardson - Property Id: 19707



Beautiful property in walking distance from Richardson High School and Cottonwood Park. Recently remodeled with fresh paint throughout and beautiful landscaping. Great backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. 4 bed, 2 full bath.



New solar panels, installed in 2020, practically eliminates tenant's electricity bill each month!



This will not last long. Call Andrew, the owner, at 616.835.1170 for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19707

(RLNE5913257)