313 Northview Drive

Exquisite Renovation in Canyon Creek! 8in wide, white oak floors run thru out house. Open Kitchen is equipped with oversized island, marble countertops & custom pantry. Extended laundry room has brick floor, marble counters, & built in cabinets. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet with backlit shelves & lavish contemporary bathroom showcases huge shower, porcelain counters, floating white oak vanity, & rich finishes. House has new PVC plumbing in 2017, New Roof & AC in 2016. This home was updated with high quality materials & craftsmanship. Upgrades include: plantation shutters, trim work, solid interior doors, BOB fence, shiplap office, barn doors, high end light fixtures, faucets, & door knobs.