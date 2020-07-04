All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:45 PM

306 Wake Drive

306 Wake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Wake Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great House in Richardson ISD! Features include GRANITE kitchen tops, Updated Cabinets, Updated Baths, and much more! Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify square footage, schools, and all information contained herein. No Smoking. No Pets. $40 Application Fee per person over the age of 18. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID's and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Donna Bosse, a Principal in Corky Properties, Ltd., is a licensed Real Estate Broker and Residential Loan Originator in the State of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Wake Drive have any available units?
306 Wake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Wake Drive have?
Some of 306 Wake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Wake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Wake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Wake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 306 Wake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 306 Wake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 Wake Drive offers parking.
Does 306 Wake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Wake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Wake Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Wake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Wake Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Wake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Wake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Wake Drive has units with dishwashers.

