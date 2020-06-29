All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Thompson Drive

306 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Thompson Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot pier and beam with hardwoods. Open kitchen with island and granite counters that overlooks 2nd living. 3rd living has bar area and stone fireplace. 2 cedar closets in hallway. Vintage style bathrooms that are very nice and clean. Master has walk in shower and guest has a shower tub combo. Master has good size closet and built in drawers. Picture size windows throughout makes the home have tons of natural light. Backyard is awesome with huge covered patio plus deck and green house. Garage has a huge separate storage area. Neutral colors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Thompson Drive have any available units?
306 Thompson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Thompson Drive have?
Some of 306 Thompson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Thompson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Thompson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Thompson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 306 Thompson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 306 Thompson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 Thompson Drive offers parking.
Does 306 Thompson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Thompson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Thompson Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Thompson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Thompson Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Thompson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Thompson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Thompson Drive has units with dishwashers.

