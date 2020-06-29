306 Thompson Drive, Richardson, TX 75080 Heights Park
Corner lot pier and beam with hardwoods. Open kitchen with island and granite counters that overlooks 2nd living. 3rd living has bar area and stone fireplace. 2 cedar closets in hallway. Vintage style bathrooms that are very nice and clean. Master has walk in shower and guest has a shower tub combo. Master has good size closet and built in drawers. Picture size windows throughout makes the home have tons of natural light. Backyard is awesome with huge covered patio plus deck and green house. Garage has a huge separate storage area. Neutral colors throughout.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
