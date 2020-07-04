All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2902 Wren Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2902 Wren Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

2902 Wren Lane

2902 Wren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2902 Wren Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Fairways of Sherrill Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Introducing this large 5 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms house in Fairways of Sherrill Park in Richardson. This 2 story house with a pool and spa has a beautiful view over the golf course. The Fairways of Sherrill Park has over 70 prime golf course lots. Landlord will repair the swimming pool and repaint the interior of the house prior to move in. Swimming pool and landscape will be maintain by the landlord. Pack your boxes and move in before the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Wren Lane have any available units?
2902 Wren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Wren Lane have?
Some of 2902 Wren Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Wren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Wren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Wren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Wren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2902 Wren Lane offer parking?
No, 2902 Wren Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Wren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Wren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Wren Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2902 Wren Lane has a pool.
Does 2902 Wren Lane have accessible units?
No, 2902 Wren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Wren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Wren Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District