2902 Wren Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool hot tub

Introducing this large 5 bedrooms + 3.5 bathrooms house in Fairways of Sherrill Park in Richardson. This 2 story house with a pool and spa has a beautiful view over the golf course. The Fairways of Sherrill Park has over 70 prime golf course lots. Landlord will repair the swimming pool and repaint the interior of the house prior to move in. Swimming pool and landscape will be maintain by the landlord. Pack your boxes and move in before the holidays.