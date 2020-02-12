2705 Foxcreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT!! This stunning home is ready for immediate move in. This property retains much of its original charm and has been meticulously cared for over the years. The floor plan is spacious and inviting with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, large family room, wet bar, and much more. The exterior is just as nice with beautifully landscaped beds, mature trees, and amazing curb appeal. The home is located just a short walk to Dart Station, CityLine, Lawn service included in rent. Playground, and Spring Creek Nature Preserve which offers a variety of trails. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $300 per-pet refundable deposit. Don’t miss out on this great property! MOVE IN TODAY!