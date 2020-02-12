All apartments in Richardson
2705 Foxcreek Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

2705 Foxcreek Drive

2705 Foxcreek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Foxcreek Dr, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT!! This stunning home is ready for immediate move in. This property retains much of its original charm and has been meticulously cared for over the years. The floor plan is spacious and inviting with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, large family room, wet bar, and much more. The exterior is just as nice with beautifully landscaped beds, mature trees, and amazing curb appeal. The home is located just a short walk to Dart Station, CityLine, Lawn service included in rent. Playground, and Spring Creek Nature Preserve which offers a variety of trails. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $300 per-pet refundable deposit. Don’t miss out on this great property! MOVE IN TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have any available units?
2705 Foxcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have?
Some of 2705 Foxcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Foxcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Foxcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Foxcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 Foxcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Foxcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 Foxcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 Foxcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 Foxcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Foxcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 Foxcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

