2681 Clear Springs Court
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:11 AM

2681 Clear Springs Court

2681 Clear Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2681 Clear Springs Court, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL PISD home ready for tenants! Fresh flooring and paint throughout! New countertops and backsplash in Kitchen. Downstairs Master, all additional bedrooms upstairs! Bathrooms have some updates! There are two living areas, huge laundry room! New Microwave, dishwasher, oven, and blinds to be installed prior to move in! Don't miss out! This home is truly any Tenants dream! Yard Service is INCLUDED!
House feeds into following PLANO SCHOOLS Isaacs Early Childhood, Mendenhall Elementary, Otto Middle School
Williams High School, Plano East Senior High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Clear Springs Court have any available units?
2681 Clear Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2681 Clear Springs Court have?
Some of 2681 Clear Springs Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 Clear Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Clear Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Clear Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Clear Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2681 Clear Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2681 Clear Springs Court offers parking.
Does 2681 Clear Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Clear Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Clear Springs Court have a pool?
No, 2681 Clear Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 2681 Clear Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 2681 Clear Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Clear Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2681 Clear Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

