2681 Clear Springs Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL PISD home ready for tenants! Fresh flooring and paint throughout! New countertops and backsplash in Kitchen. Downstairs Master, all additional bedrooms upstairs! Bathrooms have some updates! There are two living areas, huge laundry room! New Microwave, dishwasher, oven, and blinds to be installed prior to move in! Don't miss out! This home is truly any Tenants dream! Yard Service is INCLUDED!

House feeds into following PLANO SCHOOLS Isaacs Early Childhood, Mendenhall Elementary, Otto Middle School

Williams High School, Plano East Senior High