Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:26 AM

2612 Cathedral Drive

2612 Cathedral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Cathedral Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand NEW wonderful 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths! Upgraded elevation with stone exterior and 8’ doors at first floor. Bright living room and cozy corner fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring! Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz countertops, corner pantry, and raised panel cabinets with glass doors. Luxurious shower and tub in owner's bath. Second floor offers a spacious loft with a balcony, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. Storage closet on balcony. Mud room with desk and built-in cabinets. Tankless water heater. Master bedroom downstairs. Security system. Quiet community and easy access to 75 Hwy, surrounded by HiTech companies. HOA covers front yard maintenance. Plano ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Cathedral Drive have any available units?
2612 Cathedral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Cathedral Drive have?
Some of 2612 Cathedral Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Cathedral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Cathedral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Cathedral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Cathedral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2612 Cathedral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Cathedral Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Cathedral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Cathedral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Cathedral Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Cathedral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Cathedral Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Cathedral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Cathedral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Cathedral Drive has units with dishwashers.

