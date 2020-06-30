2612 Cathedral Drive

Amenities

Brand NEW wonderful 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths! Upgraded elevation with stone exterior and 8’ doors at first floor. Bright living room and cozy corner fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring! Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, quartz countertops, corner pantry, and raised panel cabinets with glass doors. Luxurious shower and tub in owner's bath. Second floor offers a spacious loft with a balcony, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. Storage closet on balcony. Mud room with desk and built-in cabinets. Tankless water heater. Master bedroom downstairs. Security system. Quiet community and easy access to 75 Hwy, surrounded by HiTech companies. HOA covers front yard maintenance. Plano ISD.