2601 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX THAT IS JUST OVER 1800 SQFT. AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! UPDATES INCLUDE..NEW WOOD FLOORS, RECENT CARPET, PAINT, FIXTURES, UPDATED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN (GRANITE IN BOTH). HOME FEATURES 2 LIVING AND DINING AREAS, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE, BIG KITCHEN, AND A GREAT BACKYARD WITH A NICE SIZE COVERED PATIO. HOME HAS A PERFECT CANYON CREEK LOCATION, JUST MINUTES FROM 190, 75, UTD, AND SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ***owner does require minimum 640 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****