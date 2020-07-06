All apartments in Richardson
245 E Spring Valley Road
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:51 AM

245 E Spring Valley Road

245 East Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

245 East Spring Valley Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Clean, upscale townhome with beautiful laminate floors throughout first level...Entry boasts gorgeous iron railing with tall ceilings and lots of light. Formal Dining area could be used as additional living or office. Open concept for entertaining. Wall of windows looks into private patio court yard. Granite countertops, white cabinets, appealing backsplash, stainless appliances, center island open to Living Area, and Breakfast Nook. Utility Room with washer and dryer included. Fridge included. 2 car garage for private parking. Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, plus additional room up. Walk to Dart, Restaurants, and nearby Park. Convenient to I75,635,George Bush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 E Spring Valley Road have any available units?
245 E Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 E Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 245 E Spring Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 E Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
245 E Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 E Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 245 E Spring Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 245 E Spring Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 245 E Spring Valley Road offers parking.
Does 245 E Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 E Spring Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 E Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 245 E Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 245 E Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 245 E Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 245 E Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 E Spring Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

