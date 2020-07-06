245 E Spring Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Clean, upscale townhome with beautiful laminate floors throughout first level...Entry boasts gorgeous iron railing with tall ceilings and lots of light. Formal Dining area could be used as additional living or office. Open concept for entertaining. Wall of windows looks into private patio court yard. Granite countertops, white cabinets, appealing backsplash, stainless appliances, center island open to Living Area, and Breakfast Nook. Utility Room with washer and dryer included. Fridge included. 2 car garage for private parking. Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, plus additional room up. Walk to Dart, Restaurants, and nearby Park. Convenient to I75,635,George Bush!