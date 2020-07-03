2329 Woodglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This is a must see 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car garage, single story home on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Richardson School District! Just minutes from City Line, Hwy 75 & 190, and within walking distance of Lookout Park and the Sherrill Park golf course. This home offers a large living space with vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace, and formal dining room for entertaining. Kitchen offers double ovens, a pantry, and lots of counter space. The sun room has a wet-bar that leads to the backyard which includes a fire pit and shaded deck to enjoy your afternoons or evenings. Nice size master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms for more privacy.