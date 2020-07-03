All apartments in Richardson
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2329 Woodglen Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

2329 Woodglen Drive

2329 Woodglen Drive · No Longer Available
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

2329 Woodglen Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Owens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This is a must see 3 bdrm 2 bath 2 car garage, single story home on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Richardson School District! Just minutes from City Line, Hwy 75 & 190, and within walking distance of Lookout Park and the Sherrill Park golf course. This home offers a large living space with vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace, and formal dining room for entertaining. Kitchen offers double ovens, a pantry, and lots of counter space. The sun room has a wet-bar that leads to the backyard which includes a fire pit and shaded deck to enjoy your afternoons or evenings. Nice size master bedroom is separate from the other bedrooms for more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Woodglen Drive have any available units?
2329 Woodglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Woodglen Drive have?
Some of 2329 Woodglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Woodglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Woodglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Woodglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Woodglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2329 Woodglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Woodglen Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Woodglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Woodglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Woodglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Woodglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Woodglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Woodglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Woodglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Woodglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

