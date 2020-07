Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath unit located in the highly desirable location of Richardson. Lighting is able to be remotely controlled with an app on your phone as well. Owner has added high end fixtures, appliances, flooring and paint to make this home one of the best units in this subdivision. A small backyard provides outdoor space. Easy access to local retails and grocery stores since the property is near the intersection of 2 major roads.