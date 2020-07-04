2126 Trellis Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Nice and roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath with a small yard and covered carport. Large closets in each of the rooms. Washer and dryer connections and lots of closet space. Updated paint and tile makes this house ready to go. Water is paid through property management with rent $75 per month.