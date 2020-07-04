2126 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081 Berkner Park
parking
Nice and roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath with a small yard and covered carport. Large closets in each of the rooms. Washer and dryer connections and lots of closet space. Updated paint and tile makes this house ready to go. Water is paid through property management with rent $75 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
