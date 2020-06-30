All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2114 Azure Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2114 Azure Pointe
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:47 AM

2114 Azure Pointe

2114 Azure Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2114 Azure Pointe, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic 3 story TH for lease in prime west Richardson location close to University of Texas Dallas, Canyon Creek Country Club and PGBT! First floor office with built in shelving storage under stairs. Outdoor balcony with seating-grilling area. Second floor features open living, dining and kitchen. Secondary bedroom with WIC and full bath. Gorgeous wood floor in living room, granite counter tops and gas cook top in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Third floor private master with full bath, fireplace and WIC. Garden tub and separate shower with dual shower heads and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Yard maintenance and pool included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Azure Pointe have any available units?
2114 Azure Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Azure Pointe have?
Some of 2114 Azure Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Azure Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Azure Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Azure Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Azure Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2114 Azure Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Azure Pointe offers parking.
Does 2114 Azure Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Azure Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Azure Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 2114 Azure Pointe has a pool.
Does 2114 Azure Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2114 Azure Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Azure Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Azure Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District