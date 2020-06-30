2114 Azure Pointe

Amenities

Fantastic 3 story TH for lease in prime west Richardson location close to University of Texas Dallas, Canyon Creek Country Club and PGBT! First floor office with built in shelving storage under stairs. Outdoor balcony with seating-grilling area. Second floor features open living, dining and kitchen. Secondary bedroom with WIC and full bath. Gorgeous wood floor in living room, granite counter tops and gas cook top in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Third floor private master with full bath, fireplace and WIC. Garden tub and separate shower with dual shower heads and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Yard maintenance and pool included.