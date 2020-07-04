All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2108 Blossom Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2108 Blossom Lane
Last updated November 30 2019 at 1:01 PM

2108 Blossom Lane

2108 Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2108 Blossom Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED OPEN CONCEPT HOME! This is a pristine residence has a spacious backyard and is located in a quiet Richardson ISD neighborhood. The interior of this beautiful house features fresh paint, New laminate wood floors, New carpet in bedrooms, New Bathrooms, Porcelain tiles , and Dallas White Granite counters. The kitchen boasts quality and is well equipped with a new GE cook top, commercial grade vent-a-hood, double SS sink, and SS dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout house. Rheem HVAC annual maintenance was done. There is an additional large sun room in back that could be used for many purposes. Walking distance to schools. Easy access to highways 75 and 635. Duck Creek Golf Club near by. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Blossom Lane have any available units?
2108 Blossom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Blossom Lane have?
Some of 2108 Blossom Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Blossom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Blossom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Blossom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Blossom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2108 Blossom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Blossom Lane offers parking.
Does 2108 Blossom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Blossom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Blossom Lane have a pool?
No, 2108 Blossom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Blossom Lane have accessible units?
No, 2108 Blossom Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Blossom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Blossom Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District