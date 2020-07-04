2108 Blossom Lane

Amenities
UPDATED OPEN CONCEPT HOME! This is a pristine residence has a spacious backyard and is located in a quiet Richardson ISD neighborhood. The interior of this beautiful house features fresh paint, New laminate wood floors, New carpet in bedrooms, New Bathrooms, Porcelain tiles , and Dallas White Granite counters. The kitchen boasts quality and is well equipped with a new GE cook top, commercial grade vent-a-hood, double SS sink, and SS dishwasher. Ceiling fans throughout house. Rheem HVAC annual maintenance was done. There is an additional large sun room in back that could be used for many purposes. Walking distance to schools. Easy access to highways 75 and 635. Duck Creek Golf Club near by. MUST SEE!