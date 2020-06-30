All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Murray Lane

210 Murray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 Murray Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
media room
You must see this completely renovated, move in ready home located on a tranquil, quite Cule de sac. All new flooring. All new fixtures. All new appliances. New lighting. Fresh paint. Fireplace has been updated and is wood burning. Upstairs features a large game or media room along with office space. Two 2 car garages. The oversized unattached garage would make an excellent workshop. This great location provides quick access to both 75 and the North Dallas Tollway. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Murray Lane have any available units?
210 Murray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Murray Lane have?
Some of 210 Murray Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Murray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Murray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Murray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 Murray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 210 Murray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 Murray Lane offers parking.
Does 210 Murray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Murray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Murray Lane have a pool?
No, 210 Murray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 Murray Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Murray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Murray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Murray Lane has units with dishwashers.

