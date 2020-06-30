210 Murray Lane

Amenities
You must see this completely renovated, move in ready home located on a tranquil, quite Cule de sac. All new flooring. All new fixtures. All new appliances. New lighting. Fresh paint. Fireplace has been updated and is wood burning. Upstairs features a large game or media room along with office space. Two 2 car garages. The oversized unattached garage would make an excellent workshop. This great location provides quick access to both 75 and the North Dallas Tollway. Schedule your showing today.