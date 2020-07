Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

3 story townhouse,gated community, first floor with two car garage and one small room can be study or exercise room , second floor has kitchen and family room, high ceiling, granite counter top in kitchen, stainless steel appliance, gas cooking, and full bath with second bedroom,nice size balcony just front of family room,third floor has mater bedroom and room for washer and dryer.

stainless steel refrigerator ,washer and dryer included.