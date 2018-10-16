All apartments in Richardson
2001 Clearfield Circle
2001 Clearfield Circle

2001 Clearfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Clearfield Circle, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home finished in Spring of 2019. Be the first tenant to take advantage of this adorable remodeled home! Corner lot with mature trees, 4 bedrooms with large master with barn doors and 3 closets! New windows, cabinets, granite, quartz counter-tops, sprinkler system, 7 ft fence, Stainless Steel appliances, carpet just to name a few updates added. This home is straight out of JoAnna Gaines playbook, ship lap walls, cottage home that will go super fast. Agents bring your pickiest buyers. This house will not disappoint. Grass has been seeded this spring and is coming up nicely, but can not be mowed yet. It will be mowed before move-in. Yard service included in full price lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Clearfield Circle have any available units?
2001 Clearfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Clearfield Circle have?
Some of 2001 Clearfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Clearfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Clearfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Clearfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Clearfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2001 Clearfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Clearfield Circle offers parking.
Does 2001 Clearfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Clearfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Clearfield Circle have a pool?
No, 2001 Clearfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Clearfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 2001 Clearfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Clearfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Clearfield Circle has units with dishwashers.

