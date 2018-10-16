2001 Clearfield Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled home finished in Spring of 2019. Be the first tenant to take advantage of this adorable remodeled home! Corner lot with mature trees, 4 bedrooms with large master with barn doors and 3 closets! New windows, cabinets, granite, quartz counter-tops, sprinkler system, 7 ft fence, Stainless Steel appliances, carpet just to name a few updates added. This home is straight out of JoAnna Gaines playbook, ship lap walls, cottage home that will go super fast. Agents bring your pickiest buyers. This house will not disappoint. Grass has been seeded this spring and is coming up nicely, but can not be mowed yet. It will be mowed before move-in. Yard service included in full price lease.