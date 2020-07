Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Cul-de-sac lot in quiet neighborhood. Well maintained. Shade tree and fruit trees. Open floorplan with solar tubes, sunroom, deck, and updates throughout. Bedrooms wired for fiber. Five-burner gas stove. New sinks and low flow toilets. New attic insulation and radiant barrier give reduced energy bills. Custom waterfall shower and pebble tile in master. All appliances included. Established veggie planter beds. Available for purchase by tenant summer 2020 or earlier. Verify schools.