Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location...Bright and updated home ready for you! Huge living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace; formal dining room is surrounded by arches; Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and window overlooking back yard; Spacious master bedroom has separate vanity-dressing area and walk in closet. Updated bathrooms.

Nice back yard with an electric gate. Walking distance to schools, shopping and park. Refrigerator is included.