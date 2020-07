Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful opportunity for an updated home in the desireable Arapaho East neighborhood! This beautiful, 2 story, 4 bed, 2 and-a-half bath home is steps away from Yale park and convenient to some of the best schools in Richardson. Huge Master Bedroom upstairs with a balcony that overlooks a gorgeous, oversized backyard.