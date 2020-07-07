All apartments in Richardson
17713 Coralberry Drive
17713 Coralberry Drive

17713 Corralbery Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17713 Corralbery Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Ashton Woods built 3-bedroom townhome in Plano ISD, and next to the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). Gorgeous home with contemporary finishes, and upgraded carpet in the whole house. Gourmet kitchen with stainless stacked appliances and granite countertops, open to your spacious family room, which is equipped with surround speakers and hidden entertainment wirings. Fenced in backyard. Shopping and dining at the Central Market and the PGBT. The home is completely ready for moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17713 Coralberry Drive have any available units?
17713 Coralberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17713 Coralberry Drive have?
Some of 17713 Coralberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17713 Coralberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17713 Coralberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17713 Coralberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17713 Coralberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17713 Coralberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17713 Coralberry Drive offers parking.
Does 17713 Coralberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17713 Coralberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17713 Coralberry Drive have a pool?
No, 17713 Coralberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17713 Coralberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 17713 Coralberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17713 Coralberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17713 Coralberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

