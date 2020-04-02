All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1713 Aurora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1713 Aurora Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:09 AM

1713 Aurora Drive

1713 Aurora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1713 Aurora Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is an endearing Richardson one level home on the corner. The large fenced yard allows plenty of room for (privacy) family and friends to bbq with children and dogs running around. The quiet neighborhood has great schools with Yale Elementary. The front door opens up to a large family room with wood-burning fireplace just off the eat-in kitchen, and for entertaining, enjoy your full wet bar with sink and shelving. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, new oven, built-in microwave and lots of natural light from large windows and views of the backyard. Large master bedroom, spacious secondary bedrooms guest bath. 2 car garage and new efficiency AC. Owner has yard maintained Move in July 8th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Aurora Drive have any available units?
1713 Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Aurora Drive have?
Some of 1713 Aurora Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Aurora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Aurora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Aurora Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Aurora Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Aurora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Aurora Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District