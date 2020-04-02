1713 Aurora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is an endearing Richardson one level home on the corner. The large fenced yard allows plenty of room for (privacy) family and friends to bbq with children and dogs running around. The quiet neighborhood has great schools with Yale Elementary. The front door opens up to a large family room with wood-burning fireplace just off the eat-in kitchen, and for entertaining, enjoy your full wet bar with sink and shelving. The kitchen includes stainless appliances, new oven, built-in microwave and lots of natural light from large windows and views of the backyard. Large master bedroom, spacious secondary bedrooms guest bath. 2 car garage and new efficiency AC. Owner has yard maintained Move in July 8th