1616 Auburn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is a pristine residence located in a quiet neighborhood. The interior of this beautiful house features new laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tall ceilings, insulation in attic, ceiling fans, bar, and great room. The kitchen boasts quality and is well equipped with a commercial grade vent-a-hood, Gas burner cook top, new dishwasher, new oven, double SS sink, and granite counter tops. There is an additional over sized backroom in the property that could be used for many purposes. The exterior is detailed with a marvelously manicured landscape, architectural roof shingles, freshly stained board on board 8 foot fence, gutters, security cameras, electric rolling gate, rear driveway, and large privacy backyard.