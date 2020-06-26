All apartments in Richardson
1616 Auburn Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:05 AM

Location

1616 Auburn Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a pristine residence located in a quiet neighborhood. The interior of this beautiful house features new laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tall ceilings, insulation in attic, ceiling fans, bar, and great room. The kitchen boasts quality and is well equipped with a commercial grade vent-a-hood, Gas burner cook top, new dishwasher, new oven, double SS sink, and granite counter tops. There is an additional over sized backroom in the property that could be used for many purposes. The exterior is detailed with a marvelously manicured landscape, architectural roof shingles, freshly stained board on board 8 foot fence, gutters, security cameras, electric rolling gate, rear driveway, and large privacy backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Auburn Drive have any available units?
1616 Auburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Auburn Drive have?
Some of 1616 Auburn Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Auburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Auburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Auburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Auburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1616 Auburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Auburn Drive offers parking.
Does 1616 Auburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Auburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Auburn Drive have a pool?
No, 1616 Auburn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Auburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Auburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Auburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Auburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

