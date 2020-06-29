1604 Stacey Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If your customer is looking for something different, this is it! Freshly painted, a recently replaced roof, guttering, new garage door, new stove, and HVAC system. The kitchen has granite countertops, desk area, two lazy susans, lots of cabinets! The breakfast nook has built-in seating. The kitchen has little sunroom area perfect for a cheerful office or play area for children while working in the kitchen. Nice sized back-yard. The first floor has a dramatic sunken fireplace pit and raised entry. Washer and dryer area is at foot of staircase making it a breeze to handle laundry. House touts a lot of value for the price. Property is also for sale MLS#14258218