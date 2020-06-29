All apartments in Richardson
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1604 Stacey Court
1604 Stacey Court

1604 Stacey Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Stacey Court, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If your customer is looking for something different, this is it! Freshly painted, a recently replaced roof, guttering, new garage door, new stove, and HVAC system. The kitchen has granite countertops, desk area, two lazy susans, lots of cabinets! The breakfast nook has built-in seating. The kitchen has little sunroom area perfect for a cheerful office or play area for children while working in the kitchen. Nice sized back-yard. The first floor has a dramatic sunken fireplace pit and raised entry. Washer and dryer area is at foot of staircase making it a breeze to handle laundry. House touts a lot of value for the price. Property is also for sale MLS#14258218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Stacey Court have any available units?
1604 Stacey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Stacey Court have?
Some of 1604 Stacey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Stacey Court currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Stacey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Stacey Court pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Stacey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1604 Stacey Court offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Stacey Court offers parking.
Does 1604 Stacey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Stacey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Stacey Court have a pool?
No, 1604 Stacey Court does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Stacey Court have accessible units?
No, 1604 Stacey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Stacey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Stacey Court has units with dishwashers.

