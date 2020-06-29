1604 Stacey Court

Amenities
If your customer is looking for something different, this is it! Freshly painted, a recently replaced roof, guttering, new garage door, new stove, and HVAC system. The kitchen has granite countertops, desk area, two lazy susans, lots of cabinets! The breakfast nook has built-in seating. The kitchen has little sunroom area perfect for a cheerful office or play area for children while working in the kitchen. Nice sized back-yard. The first floor has a dramatic sunken fireplace pit and raised entry. Washer and dryer area is at foot of staircase making it a breeze to handle laundry. House touts a lot of value for the price. Property is also for sale MLS#14258218