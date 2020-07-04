1413 Jennifer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Great 3 bed 2 and a half bath home in north Richardson. Completely remodeled from top to bottom by the owner! Conveniently located close to I-75 and George Bush tollway. Close to numerous places to shop and eat. Pets will be on a case by case basis. Home is very clean and will not last long. Prefer credit score over 600 and income equal to or greater than 3x rent. Application fee $40 per adult.