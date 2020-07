Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Feel right at home- charming and completely updated! PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Wonderful Neighborhood! Free refrigerator, washer and dryer. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Granite countertops, custom backsplash and cabinetry in Kitchen. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, and entertainment! Easy access to freeways, North Dallas, uptown, and downtown. Please verify school district and other data. Owner is licensed realtor.