Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a very nice neighborhood. Large kitchen open to one of the living areas. Hardwood floors, plenty of kitchen space and large back yard. Master bedroom has a half bath for privacy and two other full size bathrooms make this a unique home. Walking distance to all schools. Close to shopping and major roadways for convenience. Also close to Cottonwood Park which is great for outings. And walking distance to

Richardson High School and West Jr High.