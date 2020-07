Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming one story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath in the Reservation Neighborhood is a fabulous home for rent. The large backyard has a garden and storage shed. Home feeds into Mohawk Elementary, North Jr High, & JJ Pearce schools. The beautiful new wood like flooring greets you into this wonderful floor plan. Home has no carpet, fresh paint, new tile and more. A short distance to Mimosa Park. Pets will be considered case by case (no aggressive breeds).