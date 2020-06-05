1255 Hunt Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Authentic Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors
Gourmet Preparation Island
Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances
Elegant Built-In Wine Rack
Undermount Stainless Single Basin Sink
Integrated Desk, Bookcase and Display Niche
Spacious Studies with Glass Doors
Expansive Ceilings from 10 to 12 Feet
Extravagant Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving and Seasonal Rods
Granite or Quartz Bathroom Countertop with Undermount Sink
Ceramic Tile Surround Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower
Water Efficient Features
Convenient Pass Through Laundry Feature
Storage Space
Community Amenities
Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Fire Pit
Elaborate Entertainment Lounge with Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery
Business Center with PCs and Macs
Conference Room
Fully-Equipped Wellness Center
Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment
On-site Pet Park
Garage Parking
Elevator Access
Bike Room
Services:
ApartmentRatings 2018 Top Rated Community
Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
Resident Social Events
Online Payments Available
Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas
On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
On-site Management
Valet Trash Pickup Service
Recycling
Location:
Near Shops at Legacy
Walking Distance to CityLine Market
One block from Spring Creek Reserve with Pedestrian and Bike Trails
Less than a Mile from Bush Central Barkway Dog Park
Convenient Access to US-75 and President George Bush Turnpike
Dart CityLine Station On-site