Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1255 Hunt Street

1255 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

  Authentic Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors

Gourmet Preparation Island

Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances

Elegant Built-In Wine Rack

Undermount Stainless Single Basin Sink

Integrated Desk, Bookcase and Display Niche

Spacious Studies with Glass Doors

Expansive Ceilings from 10 to 12 Feet

Extravagant Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving and Seasonal Rods

Granite or Quartz Bathroom Countertop with Undermount Sink

Ceramic Tile Surround Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower

Water Efficient Features

Convenient Pass Through Laundry Feature

Storage Space

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Fire Pit

Elaborate Entertainment Lounge with Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery

Business Center with PCs and Macs

Conference Room

Fully-Equipped Wellness Center

Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment

On-site Pet Park

Garage Parking

Elevator Access

Bike Room

Services:

ApartmentRatings 2018 Top Rated Community

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Resident Social Events

Online Payments Available

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

On-site Management

Valet Trash Pickup Service

Recycling

Location:

Near Shops at Legacy

Walking Distance to CityLine Market

One block from Spring Creek Reserve with Pedestrian and Bike Trails

Less than a Mile from Bush Central Barkway Dog Park

Convenient Access to US-75 and President George Bush Turnpike

Dart CityLine Station On-site

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Hunt Street have any available units?
1255 Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Hunt Street have?
Some of 1255 Hunt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Hunt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Hunt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Hunt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Hunt Street offers parking.
Does 1255 Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Hunt Street have a pool?
Yes, 1255 Hunt Street has a pool.
Does 1255 Hunt Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1255 Hunt Street has accessible units.
Does 1255 Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Hunt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

