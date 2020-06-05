1255 Hunt Street

Amenities

It's time to downsize your life. Instead you've decided to take up a quiet and simpler life with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views.



Apartment Amenities



Authentic Hand-Scraped Hardwood Floors



Gourmet Preparation Island



Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances



Elegant Built-In Wine Rack



Undermount Stainless Single Basin Sink



Integrated Desk, Bookcase and Display Niche



Spacious Studies with Glass Doors



Expansive Ceilings from 10 to 12 Feet



Extravagant Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving and Seasonal Rods



Granite or Quartz Bathroom Countertop with Undermount Sink



Ceramic Tile Surround Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower



Water Efficient Features



Convenient Pass Through Laundry Feature



Storage Space



Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting



Community Amenities



Outdoor Lounge with Inviting Fire Pit



Elaborate Entertainment Lounge with Wi-Fi Café, Serving Bar and TV Gallery



Business Center with PCs and Macs



Conference Room



Fully-Equipped Wellness Center



Grilling Areas with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment



On-site Pet Park



Garage Parking



Elevator Access



Bike Room



Services:



ApartmentRatings 2018 Top Rated Community



Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program



Resident Social Events



Online Payments Available



Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas



On-site 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



On-site Management



Valet Trash Pickup Service



Recycling



Location:



Near Shops at Legacy



Walking Distance to CityLine Market



One block from Spring Creek Reserve with Pedestrian and Bike Trails



Less than a Mile from Bush Central Barkway Dog Park



Convenient Access to US-75 and President George Bush Turnpike



Dart CityLine Station On-site



