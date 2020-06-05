1225 E Renner Rd

Amenities
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!
I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.
Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.
Apartment Features
Granite Countertops
Chef-Style Kitchen with Black and Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-by-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Makers*
Glass Backsplash
42-Inch Maple Cabinetry
Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink
Pantry
Linen Closets
Garden Tubs
Stand Alone Showers
Dual Sink Vanity
Luxury Vinyl-Plank Flooring
Washer/Dryer Included
Expansive 10-13-Foot Cielings with Crown Molding
8-Foot Interior Doors
Vaulted Ceiling in Townhome Master Bedroom
Contemporary Ceiling Fans and Track Lighting
Computer Desks
Bookshelves
Spacious Closets with Seasonal Storage Spaces
Two-Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Large Private Patio or Balcony
Pre-Wired for Technology
Community Features
Townhome Residences with Two-Car Garages
25-Meter Resort-Style Lap Pool
Pool Cabana Lounge with Large Screen TVs
Expertly-Designed Resident Courtyard with Outdoor + Double-Sided Fireplace, Lounge Areas and BBQ Grills
Contemporary Clubhouse with Tech Lounge, Conference Center and Latte Bar
Wi-Fi in Clubhouse and Pool/Resident Lounge
1900-Square Foot Wellness Studio with Spin/Yoga Room
Billiards
Private Spaw (Dog Wash)
Elevator Access
Rentable Storage Spaces
Multi-Level Parking Garage with Toll Tag Gate Entry
In-Line Garages with Storage
CityLine Shuttle Service
Valet Trash Pick-Up
Trash Chutes
Controlled Building Access Gates