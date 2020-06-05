All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1225 E Renner Rd

1225 East Renner Road · No Longer Available
Location

1225 East Renner Road, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with.

  I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures. 

  Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it. 

Apartment Features

  Granite Countertops

Chef-Style Kitchen with Black and Stainless Steel Appliances

Side-by-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Makers*

Glass Backsplash

42-Inch Maple Cabinetry

Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink

Pantry

Linen Closets

Garden Tubs

Stand Alone Showers

Dual Sink Vanity

Luxury Vinyl-Plank Flooring

Washer/Dryer Included

Expansive 10-13-Foot Cielings with Crown Molding

8-Foot Interior Doors

Vaulted Ceiling in Townhome Master Bedroom

Contemporary Ceiling Fans and Track Lighting

Computer Desks

Bookshelves

Spacious Closets with Seasonal Storage Spaces

Two-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Large Private Patio or Balcony

Pre-Wired for Technology

Community Features

  Townhome Residences with Two-Car Garages

25-Meter Resort-Style Lap Pool

Pool Cabana Lounge with Large Screen TVs

Expertly-Designed Resident Courtyard with Outdoor + Double-Sided Fireplace, Lounge Areas and BBQ Grills

Contemporary Clubhouse with Tech Lounge, Conference Center and Latte Bar

Wi-Fi in Clubhouse and Pool/Resident Lounge

1900-Square Foot Wellness Studio with Spin/Yoga Room

Billiards

Private Spaw (Dog Wash)

Elevator Access

Rentable Storage Spaces

Multi-Level Parking Garage with Toll Tag Gate Entry

In-Line Garages with Storage

CityLine Shuttle Service

Valet Trash Pick-Up

Trash Chutes

Controlled Building Access Gates

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 E Renner Rd have any available units?
1225 E Renner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 E Renner Rd have?
Some of 1225 E Renner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 E Renner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1225 E Renner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 E Renner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 E Renner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1225 E Renner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1225 E Renner Rd offers parking.
Does 1225 E Renner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 E Renner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 E Renner Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1225 E Renner Rd has a pool.
Does 1225 E Renner Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1225 E Renner Rd has accessible units.
Does 1225 E Renner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 E Renner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

