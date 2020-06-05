1225 E Renner Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga

Tired of looking for a new apartment?



Look no further! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I'm totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!



----------------------------------------------------

I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.



Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Features



Granite Countertops



Chef-Style Kitchen with Black and Stainless Steel Appliances



Side-by-Side, Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice-Makers*



Glass Backsplash



42-Inch Maple Cabinetry



Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink



Pantry



Linen Closets



Garden Tubs



Stand Alone Showers



Dual Sink Vanity



Luxury Vinyl-Plank Flooring



Washer/Dryer Included



Expansive 10-13-Foot Cielings with Crown Molding



8-Foot Interior Doors



Vaulted Ceiling in Townhome Master Bedroom



Contemporary Ceiling Fans and Track Lighting



Computer Desks



Bookshelves



Spacious Closets with Seasonal Storage Spaces



Two-Inch Faux Wood Blinds



Large Private Patio or Balcony



Pre-Wired for Technology



___________________________________________________________



Community Features



Townhome Residences with Two-Car Garages



25-Meter Resort-Style Lap Pool



Pool Cabana Lounge with Large Screen TVs



Expertly-Designed Resident Courtyard with Outdoor + Double-Sided Fireplace, Lounge Areas and BBQ Grills



Contemporary Clubhouse with Tech Lounge, Conference Center and Latte Bar



Wi-Fi in Clubhouse and Pool/Resident Lounge



1900-Square Foot Wellness Studio with Spin/Yoga Room



Billiards



Private Spaw (Dog Wash)



Elevator Access



Rentable Storage Spaces



Multi-Level Parking Garage with Toll Tag Gate Entry



In-Line Garages with Storage



CityLine Shuttle Service



Valet Trash Pick-Up



Trash Chutes



Controlled Building Access Gates



