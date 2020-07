Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony

Charming 3 bed 2 bath in coveted Richardson Heights. This home attends highly sought after elementary school Arapaho Classical Magnet and is easy walking distance. Wood floors, elfa storage in all closets and kitchen pantry, fenced in backyard, new roof 2018, new blown-in attic insulation 2018, interior and exterior paint 2018. Utility room holds full size washer and dryer. Come see this gorgeous home today!



