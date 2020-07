Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. The large open kitchen features granite counter tops, a stainless steel gas range and lots of cabinet space for extra storage. Oversized master bedroom with sitting area and fireplace. Enjoy the second master bedroom with an ensuite bath that adds to this already amazing home. All the bathrooms are updated. Total sft 2330 sft.